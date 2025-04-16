India-Russia Tourism Boom: Record Visitor Numbers Bolstering Bilateral Ties

According to TV BRICS, the number of Indian travelers to Russia skyrocketed to over 120,000 in 2024, doubling the 60,000 visitors recorded in 2023. Concurrently, 160,000 Russians ventured to India in 2023, surpassing the total from 2021 and 2022 combined.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow has indicated that if this growing trend persists, tourist exchanges between the two countries could exceed 450,000 by 2025. The embassy emphasized the potential for a continued increase in mutual travel.

Reports highlight India's interest in liberalizing visa protocols, including extending the validity of electronic visas to further bolster travel between the nations. A streamlined visa process for athletes and coaches has recently been implemented to stimulate further travel. Expanded air routes and cultural collaborations are also expected to enhance tourist interaction. Russian-Indian consular consultations in Moscow recently focused on such enhancements.

This July, Moscow will host a significant tourism congress, inviting specialists and corporate leaders from both countries to advance these objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)