At an informal United Nations Security Council meeting, China and the United States exchanged accusations over trade policy, heightening tensions in their trade war. The gathering, convened by China, focused on the impact of unilateral actions on international relations, as both nations sought to criticize the other's approach.

Chinese U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong condemned the U.S.'s imposition of tariffs on a range of imports, arguing that this behavior prioritized American interests over global welfare. Fu warned against using brute force and predicted that such tactics would backfire.

In response, U.S. delegate Ting Wu dismissed China's meeting as lacking genuine substance and accused China of employing unfair trade practices that damage global market economies. She asserted that President Trump's trade policies are intended to establish a fairer environment, ensuring China cannot exploit its position.

