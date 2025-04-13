Dubai Summit Highlights Bilateral Ties, Inclusivity, and Global Unity

The Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit currently taking place in Dubai has emerged as a focal point for discussions on India-UAE ties, inclusivity, and global cooperation. Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the event draws on insights from influential figures, including Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi and former Mauritius president Ameena Gurib-Fakim, who stressed the importance of addressing global inequalities and uniting in the face of common challenges.

Chairman Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi underscored the unique momentum available for India and the UAE to bolster their bilateral relations, emphasizing that dialogue is essential in navigating the intersections of change and uncertainty. He argued for collaboration over isolation to craft win-win strategies in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Voices from diverse backgrounds, such as Deepa Malik, India's first woman Paralympic medallist, and Huzaifa Khorakiwala of Wockhardt, reinforced the summit's message of inclusivity and dialogue. Malik highlighted significant progress in para-sports participation due to inclusive policies, while Khorakiwala pointed out Dubai's role as a powerful symbol of tolerance and unity.

