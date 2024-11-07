Left Menu

Baloch Protest Camp Torched: Human Rights Violations Under Spotlight

The Baloch National Movement condemns the Pakistani authorities for attacking a hunger strike camp in Quetta. The camp, advocating against enforced disappearances for 15 years, was set ablaze. The assault is labeled a state terrorism act meant to suppress peaceful protests against human rights violations in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

The Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, Paank, has issued a strong condemnation of Pakistani authorities following an attack on a hunger strike camp in Quetta, organized by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP). In a statement on social media platform X, Paank described the incident as a clear violation of human rights, accusing the authorities of setting the protest site ablaze.

The hunger strike camp, under the leadership of Mama Qadeer Baloch, has been a symbol of resistance against enforced disappearances for over 15 years. Mama Qadeer Baloch, VBMP's Vice Chairman, identified the perpetrators as being supported by Pakistani forces. He lamented this was the fourth attempt to silence their movement for justice.

Allah Nazar Baloch, a prominent pro-independence figure, criticized the incident as 'state terrorism', asserting it aimed to quash efforts protesting the regime's actions. Despite the attack, calls for the Baloch community to remain united against the oppression and continue their pursuit of justice persist, urging resilience in the face of escalated cases of enforced disappearances.

