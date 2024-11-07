Biden Assures Peaceful Transition Amid Trump's Election Comeback

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's win in the 2024 US presidential election, outgoing President Joe Biden has underscored his commitment to ensuring a peaceful transition of power on January 20. Biden, stressing his adherence to the presidential oath and the Constitution, emphasized the honesty, fairness, and transparency of the American electoral system.

Addressing the nation, Biden expressed his appreciation for the election workers, lauding their efforts in upholding the integrity of the electoral process. He highlighted their roles in staffing voting sites and counting ballots, many of whom are volunteers dedicated to their country.

Biden remarked on the significance of his presidency, labeling it as 'historic' and acknowledging the considerable achievements over the past four years. Despite challenges, he hailed the collective efforts of his administration and the American people.

