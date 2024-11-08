Left Menu

Unveiling Heroism: The Forgotten Legacy of Vinay Gupta's Grandfather

Vinay Gupta's book 'A Rescue in Vienna' uncovers his grandfather's heroism during WWII, rescuing five Jewish families—a story Gupta initially doubted. Discoveries from India's National Archives revealed the truth, surprising even his family. The book showcases humanity's quiet heroes in times of adversity.

The release of Vinay Gupta's book, 'A Rescue in Vienna,' sheds light on the extraordinary acts of his grandfather during World War II. Initially skeptical of the family legend, Gupta's research in India's digitized National Archives confirmed the truth: his grandfather had indeed rescued five Jewish families from Nazi persecution.

Gupta spoke with ANI about the book, launched last month, detailing his journey from skepticism to revelation. Despite initial disbelief, Gupta connected the dots through archival files, even meeting a survivor in Florida. The surprise came as Gupta's grandfather had never mentioned his heroic deeds.

Hosted by Austrian Ambassador Katharina Wieser, Gupta discussed his family memoir, which revealed his grandfather's quiet humanitarianism. Previously unknown to his own family, findings showed how he advertised in an Austrian newspaper, inviting Jews to India. Gupta's story highlights India's historical absence of anti-Semitism and the enduring gratitude for unsung heroes.

