Global Minds Unite: The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair

Sharjah, UAE, November 8 (ANI/WAM) – The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024 is in full swing at the Expo Centre Sharjah, drawing over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors from 112 nations. Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), toured the event, highlighting the wealth of cultural insights on display.

He lauded Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for elevating cultural awareness and investing valuable resources in intellectual growth. Al Hamed noted that the fair has grown into a global cultural celebration underpinned by visionary leadership, serving as a bridge of civilization connecting minds worldwide and showcasing the Arab world's rich literary traditions.

Al Hamed also praised Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, for spearheading significant advancements in the publishing sector. The Fair's fourth consecutive year at the top of global rankings in publishing rights transactions underscores the Arab region's cultural renaissance, driving innovation by fostering new talent, embracing technology, and reshaping the creative future.

