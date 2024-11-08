Left Menu

Global Minds Unite: The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair

The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair, with over 2,500 exhibitors from 112 countries, highlights global cultural exchange. Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed praised local leadership for elevating cultural prestige and transforming the event into an influential global literary hub, celebrating its top global ranking in publishing rights transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:58 IST
Global Minds Unite: The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair
Abdulla Al Hamed visits Sharjah International Book Fair (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah, UAE, November 8 (ANI/WAM) – The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024 is in full swing at the Expo Centre Sharjah, drawing over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors from 112 nations. Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), toured the event, highlighting the wealth of cultural insights on display.

He lauded Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for elevating cultural awareness and investing valuable resources in intellectual growth. Al Hamed noted that the fair has grown into a global cultural celebration underpinned by visionary leadership, serving as a bridge of civilization connecting minds worldwide and showcasing the Arab world's rich literary traditions.

Al Hamed also praised Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, for spearheading significant advancements in the publishing sector. The Fair's fourth consecutive year at the top of global rankings in publishing rights transactions underscores the Arab region's cultural renaissance, driving innovation by fostering new talent, embracing technology, and reshaping the creative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024