Left Menu

Yokohama Paves the Way for Sustainable Urban Futures at Asia Smart City Conference

Yokohama City recently hosted the Asia Smart City Conference, with over 20 sessions promoting sustainable urban development through smart technologies. Experts from Asia discussed decarbonization and international collaboration for a greener future, spotlighting initiatives for the road to the 2027 Green Expo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:16 IST
Yokohama Paves the Way for Sustainable Urban Futures at Asia Smart City Conference
Photo/ ANI Representative . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Yokohama City has become a beacon of sustainable urbanism, as it recently hosted the Asia Smart City Conference, where industry experts convened to explore cutting-edge approaches to eco-friendly city planning. Held in October, the event featured more than 20 sessions focused on enabling green society businesses, with particular emphasis on Asia's burgeoning metropolises.

Highlighting the conference's focus on international collaboration, Yokohama City Representative Yuki Ota emphasized its importance as a staging ground for future global gatherings like TICAD9 and the 2027 Green Expo. The 'Decarbonization of Cities' theme attracted influential participants from across Asia, including governmental and private sector figures, fostering dialogues essential for sustainable progress.

JFE Engineering's Gen Takahashi underlined the strategic partnerships fortified at the conference, noting ongoing infrastructure collaborations with Yokohama throughout Asia as a core business strategy. Notably, a Ukrainian presence was marked by participation from the Municipal Institute of Odesa under the sister city agreement, demonstrating global engagement and variety.

As Yokohama prepares for the Green Expo of 2027, it continues to set pioneering examples, with Tamila Afanasyeva from Odesa City underlining the city's inspiration drawn from Yokohama's green initiatives. Meanwhile, Yokohama's unique projects, such as developing 'green hamburgers' from local produce, reveal innovative approaches to combining tourism with sustainability, as noted by Ryousuke Wakasa of the Solution Management Department.

Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka reiterated Yokohama City's commitment to a sustainable future through active engagement in international platforms and advocating for smart city solutions. Events like the Asia Smart City Conference are part of a broader strategy to proliferate its green vision on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024