Yokohama City has become a beacon of sustainable urbanism, as it recently hosted the Asia Smart City Conference, where industry experts convened to explore cutting-edge approaches to eco-friendly city planning. Held in October, the event featured more than 20 sessions focused on enabling green society businesses, with particular emphasis on Asia's burgeoning metropolises.

Highlighting the conference's focus on international collaboration, Yokohama City Representative Yuki Ota emphasized its importance as a staging ground for future global gatherings like TICAD9 and the 2027 Green Expo. The 'Decarbonization of Cities' theme attracted influential participants from across Asia, including governmental and private sector figures, fostering dialogues essential for sustainable progress.

JFE Engineering's Gen Takahashi underlined the strategic partnerships fortified at the conference, noting ongoing infrastructure collaborations with Yokohama throughout Asia as a core business strategy. Notably, a Ukrainian presence was marked by participation from the Municipal Institute of Odesa under the sister city agreement, demonstrating global engagement and variety.

As Yokohama prepares for the Green Expo of 2027, it continues to set pioneering examples, with Tamila Afanasyeva from Odesa City underlining the city's inspiration drawn from Yokohama's green initiatives. Meanwhile, Yokohama's unique projects, such as developing 'green hamburgers' from local produce, reveal innovative approaches to combining tourism with sustainability, as noted by Ryousuke Wakasa of the Solution Management Department.

Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka reiterated Yokohama City's commitment to a sustainable future through active engagement in international platforms and advocating for smart city solutions. Events like the Asia Smart City Conference are part of a broader strategy to proliferate its green vision on a global stage.

