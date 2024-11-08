ISKCON Protests Against Misleading Accusations Amid Chittagong Unrest

In a news conference held in Dhaka, ISKCON Bangladesh's leaders denounced what they described as misleading accusations linking their organization to recent unrest in Chittagong. The protest followed a violent incident where clashes erupted in the Hazari Goly area, prompting widespread concern and calls for investigation.

ISKCON leaders emphasized their commitment to peace and communal harmony, disavowing any political motives. They called on authorities to conduct a thorough probe into the incident to preserve order. "ISKCON Bangladesh expects a peaceful solution to the Hazari Goly incident in Chittagong," said Satya Ranjan Baroi, ISKCON Bangladesh's president.

The tension reportedly stemmed from a Facebook post by Osman Ali demanding a ban on ISKCON, which agitated the Hindu community. Protests led to a confrontation with law enforcement, resulting in a joint police and army operation. Allegations surfaced of acid being used against responders, complicating an already fraught situation.

As a result of the unrest, arrests were made, with about 100 suspects detained during a nighttime raid. Amid the chaos, ISKCON defended the innocence of local community members while rejecting calls for their banishment in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)