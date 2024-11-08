Left Menu

Strategic Naval Partnership: UAE's ADSB and Brazil's SIATT Join Forces

Abu Dhabi Ship Building partners with Brazil's SIATT to equip the RABDAN FA-400 Fast Attack vessel with the advanced MANSUP missile system. The agreement marks a significant step in UAE's naval capabilities, enhancing its modern defense strategy with long-range precision strike technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:26 IST
RABDAN FA-400 will be showcased at NAVDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) has forged a strategic partnership with SIATT, a Brazilian specialist in advanced defense systems, to integrate the MANSUP Surface-to-Surface Missile launcher onto the RABDAN FA-400 vessel. The announcement, made at EURONAVAL 2024 in Paris, underscores the UAE's commitment to advancing its naval capabilities with state-of-the-art technology.

The agreement was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB, and Paulo Salvador, Commercial Director of SIATT. It highlights the synergy within the EDGE Group, a UAE-based conglomerate with a 50 percent stake in SIATT. The collaboration not only bolsters UAE's naval defense but also marks SIATT's significant expansion into the Middle Eastern defense sector.

The cooperation will see the RABDAN FA-400 equipped with the MANSUP missile system showcased at the upcoming Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi. This partnership is a pivotal step for SIATT and reflects the growing defense relationship between the UAE and Brazil, promising innovative, high-performance defense solutions tailored to regional needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

