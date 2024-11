Trump's National Security Nod to India: Michael Waltz's Strategic Vision

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to appoint Florida Republican Michael Waltz as his national security adviser. Trusted sources indicate this development as Waltz underscores the strategic significance of India for the United States.

Waltz, a firm advocate of strengthening US-India relations, has participated in pivotal diplomatic ventures, including leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation to India and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Waltz praised Modi's vision for a fully developed India by 2047 and emphasized collaboration on initiatives like the 'Make in India' campaign.

Highlighting China's aggressive stance, Waltz noted the need for robust US-India cooperation in defense and security. As co-chair of the India Caucus and a seasoned defense strategist, Waltz champions India's role as a critical ally in countering potential threats in regions like Afghanistan and in response to China's ambitions.

In June 2023, Waltz, alongside colleagues, proposed legislation to fast-track US arms sales to India, aiming to deepen defense collaboration. Waltz stressed the crucial partnership based on shared security interests and democratic values.

Despite an optimistic outlook towards India, Waltz has reservations regarding India's ties with Russia, specifically concerning oil imports. He advocates for enhanced strategic alliances, elevating India to unprecedented strategic partnership levels akin to NATO and key Asian allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)