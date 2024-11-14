Left Menu

Trump's Win Sparks Exodus from Platform X Amid Election Controversy

Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, Platform X witnessed its largest user dropout since Elon Musk's acquisition in 2022. Over 115,000 users deactivated their accounts after elections, while alternative platforms like Bluesky saw surges in users. Notable exits include major journalistic entities like The Guardian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:00 IST
Trump's Win Sparks Exodus from Platform X Amid Election Controversy
Space X CEO Elon Musk (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has seen its largest user exodus since Elon Musk took over in 2022, with a reported 115,000 U.S. users deactivating their accounts the day after the election, mainly through the website.

This massive movement of users comes amidst Musk's notorious influence during the presidential race. Bluesky, a growing alternative platform, has capitalized on the situation, doubling its user base to 15 million in just three months, CNN reported. Musk's actions to bolster President-elect Trump included changes to platform moderation and verification policies, severely affecting X's advertising business.

Prominent journalists including Charlie Warzel, Mara Gay of The New York Times, and former CNN anchor Don Lemon have ditched platform X to transition to Bluesky. In a critical move, British news outlet The Guardian publicly announced it would cease posting from its official accounts, citing Musk's divisive role in political processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024