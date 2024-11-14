Trump's Win Sparks Exodus from Platform X Amid Election Controversy
Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, Platform X witnessed its largest user dropout since Elon Musk's acquisition in 2022. Over 115,000 users deactivated their accounts after elections, while alternative platforms like Bluesky saw surges in users. Notable exits include major journalistic entities like The Guardian.
Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has seen its largest user exodus since Elon Musk took over in 2022, with a reported 115,000 U.S. users deactivating their accounts the day after the election, mainly through the website.
This massive movement of users comes amidst Musk's notorious influence during the presidential race. Bluesky, a growing alternative platform, has capitalized on the situation, doubling its user base to 15 million in just three months, CNN reported. Musk's actions to bolster President-elect Trump included changes to platform moderation and verification policies, severely affecting X's advertising business.
Prominent journalists including Charlie Warzel, Mara Gay of The New York Times, and former CNN anchor Don Lemon have ditched platform X to transition to Bluesky. In a critical move, British news outlet The Guardian publicly announced it would cease posting from its official accounts, citing Musk's divisive role in political processes.
