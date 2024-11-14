COP Presidencies Troika Sets Course for Ambitious Climate Goals

In Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 14, the COP Presidencies Troika—comprising the United Arab Emirates (COP28), Azerbaijan (COP29), and Brazil (COP30)—gathered to evaluate the 'Roadmap to Mission 1.5°C'. The meeting centered on assessing the progress made in implementing the global stocktake results and identifying the remaining gaps in creating ambitious climate policies for future nationally determined contributions (NDC).

The session underscored the unity among the COP presidencies, establishing clear priorities and strategic actions for 2025. This aims to build on COP28's outcomes, implement COP29's results, and facilitate the path to COP30. The Troika is a testament to the commitment of the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil to align their NDC with the 1.5-degree Celsius objective, guided by the UAE Agreement's provisions, by early 2025.

The collaborative efforts at COP29 highlight the dedication of these nations to address climate change and submit their updated NDC, marking significant progress toward a sustainable future. With COP30 on the horizon in Brazil, the groundwork laid by this Troika will be crucial in meeting global climate targets.

