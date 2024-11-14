Left Menu

COP Presidencies Troika Sets Course for Ambitious Climate Goals

The COP Presidencies Troika of the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil convened to review progress on the 'Roadmap to Mission 1.5°C' at COP29. They focused on the global stocktake outcomes, future climate policies, and aligning their NDC by 2025 to meet the 1.5°C target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:01 IST
COP Presidencies Troika Sets Course for Ambitious Climate Goals
COP Presidencies Troika (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 14, the COP Presidencies Troika—comprising the United Arab Emirates (COP28), Azerbaijan (COP29), and Brazil (COP30)—gathered to evaluate the 'Roadmap to Mission 1.5°C'. The meeting centered on assessing the progress made in implementing the global stocktake results and identifying the remaining gaps in creating ambitious climate policies for future nationally determined contributions (NDC).

The session underscored the unity among the COP presidencies, establishing clear priorities and strategic actions for 2025. This aims to build on COP28's outcomes, implement COP29's results, and facilitate the path to COP30. The Troika is a testament to the commitment of the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil to align their NDC with the 1.5-degree Celsius objective, guided by the UAE Agreement's provisions, by early 2025.

The collaborative efforts at COP29 highlight the dedication of these nations to address climate change and submit their updated NDC, marking significant progress toward a sustainable future. With COP30 on the horizon in Brazil, the groundwork laid by this Troika will be crucial in meeting global climate targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024