Robinder Sachdev Lauds Tulsi Gabbard's New Role as DNI

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has commended Tulsi Gabbard's recent appointment as the new Director of National Intelligence, underscoring her 'clear-headed' understanding of India-related matters. Sachdev remarked that President Donald Trump's trust in Gabbard is evident through this decision, and her installment as DNI highlights a broader shift in Trump's approach, exemplified by the selection of senior female appointees.

Sachdev added that it was anticipated Gabbard would be granted a senior position; however, her appointment as DNI is particularly significant regarding India. He noted that Trump, no longer under pressure from conservative Republicans, is choosing appointees based on personal trust, likening it to assembling a 'band of brothers and sisters.' The choice of appointees is expected to influence policy direction, reflecting Gabbard's strong stand on India. Such developments are seen as promising for India.

Sachdev proposed that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to Brazil for the G20 Summit, along with visits to Nigeria and Guyana, a strategic detour to the U.S. would be advantageous. Engaging with Trump in Florida to congratulate him and discuss crucial matters like the Russia-Ukraine war could align with shared peace interests and strengthen bilateral relations. Sachdev emphasized the importance of this meeting for global peace and India's strategic interests.

Furthermore, Sachdev criticized Oxford University's forthcoming debate on Kashmir's independence, urging the university to ensure speakers have no links to terrorist organizations. He highlighted that the university's student union often aligns with leftist agendas, which may influence perspectives on India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)