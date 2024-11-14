Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan: Students Demand Immediate Faculty Recruitment

A significant protest unfolded in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan as students from Degree College Chilas voiced their demand for the immediate hiring of qualified faculty, according to reports by the Markhor Times. The protest, held on Wednesday, underscored persistent staffing shortages negatively affecting students' education for several months.

Protesters stressed the dire situation, with only six teachers instead of the required 26, leaving entire departments like science, commerce, and humanities without adequate instruction. "It's disgraceful for degree college students to protest for their rightful education," stated a student leader, pointing to widespread frustration over inadequate faculty support.

Another student lamented, "This issue of missing teachers isn't new. Despite complaints, the administration remains inactive. If it continues, it will become a significant problem." Alongside global educational advancement efforts, Gilgit-Baltistan faces budget cuts, irregular education funding, and challenges like economic underdevelopment and human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)