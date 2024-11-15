Doug Collins Nominated as Secretary of Veterans Affairs by Trump

In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins as the next US Secretary of Veterans Affairs. As a veteran and current US Air Force Reserve Command chaplain, Collins is poised to address the needs of veterans, active duty service members, and military families.

Trump expressed high confidence in Collins' ability to advocate effectively, emphasizing the critical importance of caring for those in uniform. In his statement, Trump praised Collins for his readiness to serve, describing him as a great advocate for military individuals and their families.

Accepting the nomination, Collins committed to streamlining VA operations by cutting unnecessary regulations, rooting out corruption, and ensuring veterans receive the benefits they deserve. His aim is to deliver world-class care to veterans, reflecting a renewed focus on government accountability and efficiency.

This appointment comes amid a flurry of high-profile nominations by Trump, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services and Elon Musk for a new Department of Government Efficiency. Trump's second-term victory over Democratic opponent Kamala Harris has set the stage for a dynamic overhaul of national leadership.

In addition to Collins' nomination, Trump has quickly assembled his foreign policy and national security team. Nominees include Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, indicating a decisive approach to governance heading towards his January 2025 inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)