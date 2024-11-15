Airports Authority of India Showcases Visionary Aviation Solutions at IITF 2024

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has made a significant impression at the 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024, as Vipin Kumar, its Chairperson, inaugurated AAI's stall at the Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi. The stall underscores AAI's visionary approach towards modernizing aviation infrastructure and streamlining flight networks, detailed under the theme 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

The strategically positioned stall in Hall-4G employs digital panels and interactive display screens to illustrate AAI's aviation footprint expansion across the nation. These features aim to engage a diverse audience, including students and industry professionals, with interactive elements like creative flip books and flight connection quizzes.

Highlighting sustainable aviation, the digital panels at the AAI stall also shed light on technological advancements, youth empowerment initiatives, internship programs, and cutting-edge amenities. The initiative signifies AAI's commitment to shaping the future of India's aviation landscape during the fair from November 14-27.

Prior to this event, AAI observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 from October 28 to November 3, emphasizing a culture of integrity. The Integrity Pledge was administered by H Srinivas, Member (HR), during a ceremony at AAI's Corporate Headquarters, emphasizing the crucial role of vigilance in the organization's operations.

Nikhil Kumar Kanodia, Chief Vigilance Officer, alongside other key members like Sharad Kumar, Pankaj Malhotra, and Anil Kumar Gupta, joined H Srinivas to stress the importance of active participation in vigilance initiatives, honoring the efforts of AAI's Vigilance Directorate.

