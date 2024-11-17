Left Menu

China's Youth Engage in 'Pretend Work' Amid Rising Unemployment

With youth unemployment rampant in China, many young individuals resort to 'pretend work' to cope. They spend their days in libraries or rented spaces as civil service hopefuls or delivery drivers. The Communist Party is urged to create better job opportunities while concerns over social unrest grow amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:35 IST
China's Youth Engage in 'Pretend Work' Amid Rising Unemployment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As youth unemployment surges in China, millions of young people find themselves either at home, dependent on delivery jobs, or part of a peculiar new trend—pretending to go to work. According to a report by Radio Free Asia, the video-sharing platform Douyin has become a haven for these young adults as they meticulously curate daily routines, often creating the illusion of work or study. They seek solace in libraries, internet cafes, or paid study rooms, all while preparing for fiercely competitive civil service exams, as indicated by state media.

Social media platforms have seen the rise of hashtags like #IPretendedToGoToWorkToday, where young individuals post videos of their supposed daily activities. In one instance, a woman gives a disguised tour of her hometown, complete with animated overlays masking her identity. Another video shows a woman idly lounging on her apartment's stairwell, ostensibly shielding herself from curious relatives who are led to believe she is employed. A Xinhua-affiliated magazine, Banyuetan, highlighted how dependency on parental support in rural areas contradicts the Communist Party's goals of rural revitalization, emphasizing the urgent need for improved employment opportunities.

High unemployment rates have sparked concerns of potential social unrest. Political analyst Ji Feng remarked on the increasing grievance following economic downturns, cautioning the government about emerging discontent. Meanwhile, financial commentators criticized policies under leader Xi Jinping, urging a revival of stronger trade relations similar to pre-pandemic times. Critics argue that state-owned enterprises fail to create ample job opportunities, placing the burden on private firms struggling under current economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024