PM Modi Strengthens Strategic Bonds with Historic Nigeria Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Nigeria following severe floods that ravaged the nation last month. Announcing a robust humanitarian response, Modi pledged 20 tons of aid to support recovery efforts during his visit to Abuja where he met Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This historic visit marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has traveled to Nigeria in 17 years. Modi conveyed India's full backing of the strategic partnership with Nigeria, which has seen significant growth in economic, defense, and energy sectors. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his dedication to enhancing bilateral ties.

In a remarkable gesture, Nigeria will honor PM Modi with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award, showcasing the strength of the countries' relationship. This visit, part of Modi's three-nation tour, will seek to deepen bonds and promote cooperation amidst a backdrop of long-standing solidarity between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)