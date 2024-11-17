Left Menu

PM Modi Strengthens Strategic Bonds with Historic Nigeria Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a historic visit to Nigeria, extended condolences for the recent floods and announced 20 tons of humanitarian aid. The trip aims to bolster India's strategic partnership with Nigeria, with key collaborations in defence, energy, and economy, marking the first visit by an Indian PM in 17 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:13 IST
PM Modi Strengthens Strategic Bonds with Historic Nigeria Visit
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Nigeria following severe floods that ravaged the nation last month. Announcing a robust humanitarian response, Modi pledged 20 tons of aid to support recovery efforts during his visit to Abuja where he met Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This historic visit marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has traveled to Nigeria in 17 years. Modi conveyed India's full backing of the strategic partnership with Nigeria, which has seen significant growth in economic, defense, and energy sectors. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his dedication to enhancing bilateral ties.

In a remarkable gesture, Nigeria will honor PM Modi with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award, showcasing the strength of the countries' relationship. This visit, part of Modi's three-nation tour, will seek to deepen bonds and promote cooperation amidst a backdrop of long-standing solidarity between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024