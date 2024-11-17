Left Menu

Ajman Tourism to Make Waves at IBTM World in Barcelona

Ajman Tourism Development Department is set to participate in the IBTM World event in Barcelona. The department aims to promote Ajman as a key business tourism hub, strengthen international partnerships, and showcase its infrastructure. Key partners from the local tourism sector will also join the delegation.

The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) is preparing for a prominent showcase at the International Incentives, Business Travel and Meetings Exhibition (IBTM World) in Barcelona, Spain, scheduled from November 19-21. This prestigious event is well-regarded for its focus on business and incentive tourism.

ATDD aims to leverage this global platform to affirm Ajman's position as an ideal venue for business tourism and conferences, owing to its advanced infrastructure capable of hosting esteemed international events. The department's participation also seeks to enhance partnerships with global companies and institutions specializing in tourism and meetings.

Director-General Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi expressed enthusiasm about ATDD's inaugural attendance at IBTM World, highlighting the strategic opportunity to present Ajman's initiatives that cement its reputation as a leading business tourism destination. The delegation will include partners from Ajman's tourism sector, such as Ajman Saray Hotel, Ajman Hotel by Blazon, and others, aiming to expand their global presence and integrate tourism offerings.

