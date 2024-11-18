Left Menu

Bipartisan Bonds: The Future of India-US Relations under Trump

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti emphasizes the bipartisan nature and future growth of India-US relations under President-elect Donald Trump, highlighting an increase in Indian students studying in the US and introducing the STEMM India Fellowship. He underscores the partnership's focus on education and innovation.

Updated: 18-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:01 IST
Bipartisan Bonds: The Future of India-US Relations under Trump
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has highlighted the bipartisan strength of India-US relations, expressing optimism about their potential growth amidst a new political leadership in the US. He states that the enduring relationship has thrived under various administrations, and anticipates it will continue to do so under President-elect Donald Trump.

Garcetti drew attention to the Open Doors Report 2024, which marks a significant 50 percent rise in Indian students studying in the US over the past two years. This surge, he claims, is mutually beneficial, praising the educational exchange as advantageous for both Indian students and American institutions.

The Ambassador also introduced the STEMM India Fellowship, aiming to bolster the participation of Indian women in fields like science, technology, and medicine. Garcetti described this initiative as pivotal in developing future leaders in critical sectors such as artificial intelligence and climate technology. Remaining cautious about speculating on potential immigration reforms, he highlighted the substantial contributions of Indian students to US higher education, emphasizing their global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

