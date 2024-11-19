Left Menu

US State Department Declines Comment on Anmol Bishnoi's Deportation Case

The US State Department defers inquiries about Anmol Bishnoi’s deportation to the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. Anmol, detained in California, is wanted for a shooting incident near Salman Khan's residence. The Mumbai Police initiated his extradition following a reward announcement for his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:11 IST
US State Department Declines Comment on Anmol Bishnoi's Deportation Case
US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller (Photo/ US State Department Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department on Monday refrained from commenting on matters concerning the potential deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, citing the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Anmol, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is implicated in a shooting case outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

Following his detention in California last week by the US Immigration authorities, there have been discussions among FBI officials and Indian security agencies regarding his deportation. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that any comments should come from the DHS and FBI.

The development occurs as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch commences extradition procedures for Anmol Bishnoi. He's involved in high-profile crimes, including aiding in a firing and the murder of politician Baba Siddique. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier announced a reward for his arrest, highlighting his organized crime connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024