US State Department Declines Comment on Anmol Bishnoi's Deportation Case

The US State Department on Monday refrained from commenting on matters concerning the potential deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, citing the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Anmol, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is implicated in a shooting case outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

Following his detention in California last week by the US Immigration authorities, there have been discussions among FBI officials and Indian security agencies regarding his deportation. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that any comments should come from the DHS and FBI.

The development occurs as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch commences extradition procedures for Anmol Bishnoi. He's involved in high-profile crimes, including aiding in a firing and the murder of politician Baba Siddique. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier announced a reward for his arrest, highlighting his organized crime connections.

