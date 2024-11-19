US State Department Declines Comment on Anmol Bishnoi's Deportation Case
The US State Department defers inquiries about Anmol Bishnoi’s deportation to the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. Anmol, detained in California, is wanted for a shooting incident near Salman Khan's residence. The Mumbai Police initiated his extradition following a reward announcement for his capture.
- Country:
- United States
The US State Department on Monday refrained from commenting on matters concerning the potential deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, citing the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Anmol, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is implicated in a shooting case outside actor Salman Khan's residence.
Following his detention in California last week by the US Immigration authorities, there have been discussions among FBI officials and Indian security agencies regarding his deportation. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that any comments should come from the DHS and FBI.
The development occurs as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch commences extradition procedures for Anmol Bishnoi. He's involved in high-profile crimes, including aiding in a firing and the murder of politician Baba Siddique. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier announced a reward for his arrest, highlighting his organized crime connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
