Nirav Modi's Legal Battles: Delays and Developments in Extradition Case

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India for a massive bank fraud, faces legal setbacks and delays in the UK. A London court has allowed an adjournment in a trial related to an unpaid loan due to prison delays. Modi's extradition process remains stalled amidst various legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:41 IST
Nirav Modi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant development, a London court has allowed an adjournment plea by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. Modi, who faces charges of fraud and money laundering in India, had requested a delay in an unrelated trial concerning an unpaid Bank of India loan due to logistical issues with UK prison delays.

Nirav Modi's extradition to India is an ongoing legal saga with multiple proceedings. He was moved to a different UK prison to facilitate court appearances, and a review hearing for the Bank of India case granted him a trial delay until March next year. Legal paperwork and communication errors have complicated matters further.

Despite the adjournments and delays, the Indian authorities are committed to bringing Modi to justice. The case involves various layers of criminal proceedings in India, including fraud, money laundering, and witness interference. Extradition discussions continue, with Modi facing a lengthy process before potential repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

