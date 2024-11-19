Left Menu

UK and India Set to Resume Crucial Free Trade Agreement Talks

The UK India Business Council applauds the upcoming resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks between the UK and India in 2025. Both nations aim to enhance bilateral trade and economic growth. The UK Prime Minister emphasizes the deal's potential to support jobs and prosperity in both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:12 IST
UK and India Set to Resume Crucial Free Trade Agreement Talks
PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer (Photo/X@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UK India Business Council has expressed its approval following the announcement of renewed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions between the UK and India in early 2025. This development was revealed after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the significance of the FTA, stating, 'A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country.' The UKIBC noted the robust commitment from both governments throughout 13 negotiation rounds so far.

Kevin McCole, Managing Director of the UK-India Business Council, expressed optimism about the negotiations, viewing them as an exciting chapter in the UK-India partnership. He emphasized the importance of securing a fair and ambitious deal to foster economic growth, job creation, and prosperity in both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024