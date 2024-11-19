UK and India Set to Resume Crucial Free Trade Agreement Talks
The UK India Business Council applauds the upcoming resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks between the UK and India in 2025. Both nations aim to enhance bilateral trade and economic growth. The UK Prime Minister emphasizes the deal's potential to support jobs and prosperity in both countries.
The UK India Business Council has expressed its approval following the announcement of renewed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions between the UK and India in early 2025. This development was revealed after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the significance of the FTA, stating, 'A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country.' The UKIBC noted the robust commitment from both governments throughout 13 negotiation rounds so far.
Kevin McCole, Managing Director of the UK-India Business Council, expressed optimism about the negotiations, viewing them as an exciting chapter in the UK-India partnership. He emphasized the importance of securing a fair and ambitious deal to foster economic growth, job creation, and prosperity in both nations.
