India Urges Climate Justice at COP29, Calls for Developed Nations to Lead

India highlighted the need for developed nations to spearhead climate change mitigation, urging for equitable carbon space for developing countries at COP29. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized climate justice, financial support, and India's climate advances, urging ambitious action on Nationally Determined Contributions for sustainable development and poverty eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:59 IST
Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh (Photo/Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change). Image Credit: ANI

At the COP29 summit in Baku, India underscored the pressing need for developed nations to lead climate change mitigation efforts, while also providing sufficient carbon space for the Global South. Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, delivering India's national statement, pointed to the uneven financial burdens borne by developing countries in the climate fight.

Singh highlighted that historically high carbon emissions from developed nations have significantly constrained the carbon budget for the Global South, essential for their growth and sustainable development. Despite the minimal contribution to climate change from these countries, Singh argued that they face hefty financial implications from mitigation efforts and climate-related losses.

The minister called for ambitious, clear climate finance decisions, asserting that the Nationally Determined Contributions set for next year must reflect the immediate need for carbon space and financial support for developing countries. Singh praised India's climate actions, noting its achievements in emission intensity reduction and renewable energy growth. He reiterated India's call for a collaborative approach to ensure the success of COP29 and to address the critical needs of developing nations in combating climate change.

