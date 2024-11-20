Indian Diaspora Celebrates PM Modi's Historic Guyana Visit

Members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana have orchestrated a splendid display of their rich cultural heritage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a historic visit. This visit marks PM Modi as the first Indian Prime Minister in 56 years to set foot in Guyana, concluding his three-nation diplomatic tour.

The gathering expressed immense enthusiasm, with people from all age demographics coming together to welcome PM Modi. Rudra Jayanta Bhagawati, Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Guyana, shared in an exclusive interview with ANI, the depth of excitement in the community as they await PM Modi, reflecting on the last Prime Ministerial visit in 1968.

Bhagawati noted, 'It is a monumental honor for Guyana to receive PM Modi. The community proudly upholds its Indian cultural roots through customs, traditions, music, and dance.' As part of the celebrations, community members sang traditional songs and echoed patriotic chants, highlighting the enduring Indian influence that over 40 percent of Guyanese people share due to their ancestral ties with India since British colonial times.

The significance of PM Modi's visit is profound for the Indian-origin citizens in Guyana. During his stay, the Prime Minister will co-lead the second India-CARICOM Summit alongside Grenada's Prime Minister, currently the Chairman of CARICOM, engaging with key CARICOM leaders.

Moreover, PM Modi will conduct delegation-level discussions with President Irfaan Ali, addressing the National Assembly of Guyana to explore innovative pathways for collaboration, in efforts to reinforce India-Guyana relations and regional partnerships.

PM Modi's arrival in Guyana follows his earlier participation in the G20 summit in Brazil, where he highlighted India's pivotal role in addressing global issues such as hunger and poverty and engaged in bilateral talks with Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)