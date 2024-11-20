Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) made a daring rescue on November 17, freeing seven Indian fishermen who were detained by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) near the India-Pakistan maritime boundary, according to an official release. The ICG acted swiftly after receiving a distress call at 1530 hours from a fishing vessel operating close to the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ).

The distress call reported that the fishing boat Kal Bhairav, with seven Indian crew members on board, had been seized by a PMSA vessel. The ICG ship, responding with urgency, navigated to the given coordinates at maximum speed to intercept the threat. Despite the PMSA vessel's attempts to withdraw, the ICG successfully negotiated the release of the detained fishermen. While all the fishermen were medically stable, the Kal Bhairav boat was severely damaged and sunk amid the confrontation.

Upon returning to Okha Harbour on November 18, the ICG spearheaded a comprehensive investigation with state police, intelligence services, and fisheries authorities to discern the particulars surrounding the incident and subsequent rescue. This operation underscores the ICG's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the welfare and safety of Indian fishermen at sea, reflecting its devotion to the maritime community.

(With inputs from agencies.)