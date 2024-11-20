Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody

The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen detained by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency vessel. After intercepting the PMSA vessel, the ICG negotiated their release. All fishermen were unharmed, but their boat was damaged and sunk. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:51 IST
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody
Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen from Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (Photo/ICG). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) made a daring rescue on November 17, freeing seven Indian fishermen who were detained by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) near the India-Pakistan maritime boundary, according to an official release. The ICG acted swiftly after receiving a distress call at 1530 hours from a fishing vessel operating close to the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ).

The distress call reported that the fishing boat Kal Bhairav, with seven Indian crew members on board, had been seized by a PMSA vessel. The ICG ship, responding with urgency, navigated to the given coordinates at maximum speed to intercept the threat. Despite the PMSA vessel's attempts to withdraw, the ICG successfully negotiated the release of the detained fishermen. While all the fishermen were medically stable, the Kal Bhairav boat was severely damaged and sunk amid the confrontation.

Upon returning to Okha Harbour on November 18, the ICG spearheaded a comprehensive investigation with state police, intelligence services, and fisheries authorities to discern the particulars surrounding the incident and subsequent rescue. This operation underscores the ICG's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the welfare and safety of Indian fishermen at sea, reflecting its devotion to the maritime community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024