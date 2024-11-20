Yokohama's Musical Autumn: A Harmony of Heritage and Innovation

This autumn, Yokohama City echoed with harmony during the "Live Yokohama" festival, a four-day celebration of music that underscores the city's commitment to becoming a more vibrant and liveable hub.

A local jazz band, uniting youthful and mature talents, delighted audiences with popular anime songs in jazz renditions, reflecting Yokohama's deep-rooted jazz heritage. The city's association with jazz dates back to 1925, solidifying its stature with over 40 jazz venues today.

Yokohama City official, Kaori Mori, said this inaugural event featured over 30 stages of music, art, and live performances, with venues like 'K Arena' poised to attract countless fans in the next five years. High school bands nationwide, showcasing 50 to 100 members each, thrilled audiences with iconic Japanese songs.

Younger participants engaged with the music scene, notably through Yamaha's interactive booth offering hands-on experiences with eight instruments, including violins and saxophones. This initiative aimed to spark children's musical curiosity and literacy by allowing them to explore expensive instruments free of charge.

With a storied musical past, Yokohama City continues its strides in transforming into a lively and appealing place for residents and visitors alike.

