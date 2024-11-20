Left Menu

Russian Journalist Advocates US-Russia Dialogue to End Ukraine War, Suggests India as Venue

Dmitry Kiselev, head of Sputnik News Agency, calls for US-Russia talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict, suggesting India as a neutral location. Dismissing direct negotiations with Ukraine, Kiselev emphasizes dialogue for lasting peace on Russian terms. He highlights escalating tensions and concerns about nuclear policies amid the ongoing war.

  • India

A prominent Russian journalist has called for dialogue between Russia and the United States to help end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, suggesting India as a suitable venue for such talks. Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Sputnik News Agency, argues that India's neutral stance makes it an ideal location for discussions.

In an interview with ANI, Kiselev criticized talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, noting that Russia should engage with the US directly. He dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an 'illegitimate president' and emphasized the need for peace on Russian terms involving equal security for all.

Kiselev highlighted India's geographical and diplomatic advantages as a potential host for the talks. He also warned about the increased risk of global conflict amid heightened US tensions. Kiselev noted recent military escalations, including potential nuclear threats, as exacerbating the situation between the West and Russia.

