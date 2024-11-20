A prominent Russian journalist has called for dialogue between Russia and the United States to help end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, suggesting India as a suitable venue for such talks. Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Sputnik News Agency, argues that India's neutral stance makes it an ideal location for discussions.

In an interview with ANI, Kiselev criticized talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, noting that Russia should engage with the US directly. He dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an 'illegitimate president' and emphasized the need for peace on Russian terms involving equal security for all.

Kiselev highlighted India's geographical and diplomatic advantages as a potential host for the talks. He also warned about the increased risk of global conflict amid heightened US tensions. Kiselev noted recent military escalations, including potential nuclear threats, as exacerbating the situation between the West and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)