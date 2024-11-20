Nepali Businessmen Targeted: Ransom Threats Linked to Indian Gangster

In a disturbing development, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has received complaints from six businessmen, alleging they received threatening calls linked to notorious Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. These individuals, comprising bankers and other entrepreneurs, were targeted with ransom demands over several weeks.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Deepak Thapa confirmed to ANI that 141 calls had been traced back to India, with some originating from Dubai. The callers identified themselves as part of the Lawrence Gang, claiming the demands were necessary for protecting Hinduism. However, the reliability of these calls remains under scrutiny.

Adding to the intrigue, the callers have cited Nepali medical entrepreneur Durga Prasain, currently jailed for cybercrime, as a central figure in their threats. Some recordings suggest the callers pressured bankers and members of the Marwari community to apologize to Prasain. Nepal Police's CIB is working with Indian counterparts to investigate the possible role of Bishnoi's gang, while Bishnoi himself remains incarcerated in India's Tihar Jail on charges of extortion and murder.

As authorities delve deeper into the situation, they are awaiting further developments in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)