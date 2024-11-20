Left Menu

India and China Aim for De-escalation to Foster Trust

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged China's Admiral Dong Jun to transition from disengagement to de-escalation, emphasizing trust building. Their meeting at the ASEAN Defence event marked the first ministerial talks following recent disengagement accords. Singh highlighted the broader global impact of harmonious India-China relations, focusing on cooperation over conflict.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on China to move from disengagement to de-escalation to bolster trust and confidence between the two nations. The appeal was made during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos, at the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus.

This meeting marks the first high-level interaction between the defence ministers since recent disengagement agreements and follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit.

Singh underscored that positive India-China relations would greatly benefit global peace and prosperity, advocating for cooperation over conflict. He stressed learning from past clashes, particularly at the border, to ensure lasting peace. Both sides agreed to develop a roadmap to rebuild trust and mutual understanding.

