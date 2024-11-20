India and China Aim for De-escalation to Foster Trust

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on China to move from disengagement to de-escalation to bolster trust and confidence between the two nations. The appeal was made during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos, at the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus.

This meeting marks the first high-level interaction between the defence ministers since recent disengagement agreements and follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit.

Singh underscored that positive India-China relations would greatly benefit global peace and prosperity, advocating for cooperation over conflict. He stressed learning from past clashes, particularly at the border, to ensure lasting peace. Both sides agreed to develop a roadmap to rebuild trust and mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)