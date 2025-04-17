Left Menu

ASEAN Diplomacy: Anwar Ibrahim's Controversial Talks with Myanmar's Junta

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim plans to meet with Myanmar's junta chief to discuss extending a ceasefire, a move criticized by opposition groups. The meeting in Bangkok represents a rare diplomatic opening for Myanmar's military leader following a devastating earthquake, amid ongoing civil unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 08:16 IST
ASEAN Diplomacy: Anwar Ibrahim's Controversial Talks with Myanmar's Junta
Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is stepping into a political minefield as he prepares to meet Myanmar's junta chief in Bangkok on Thursday. The talks, aimed at promoting a ceasefire extension, have drawn criticism from groups opposed to Myanmar's military government.

Anwar, ASEAN's current chair, will meet Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on humanitarian grounds despite the regional bloc's longstanding boycott of the junta. This diplomatic engagement comes in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that struck Myanmar in March, providing Min Aung Hlaing with a rare opportunity for international dialogue.

Critics, including the shadow National Unity Government and the Karen National Union, warn that engaging with the junta could lend it legitimacy, undermining ASEAN's previous stance. As tensions remain high in Myanmar, Anwar's meeting carries significant political weight within Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025