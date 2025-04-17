ASEAN Diplomacy: Anwar Ibrahim's Controversial Talks with Myanmar's Junta

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is stepping into a political minefield as he prepares to meet Myanmar's junta chief in Bangkok on Thursday. The talks, aimed at promoting a ceasefire extension, have drawn criticism from groups opposed to Myanmar's military government.

Anwar, ASEAN's current chair, will meet Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on humanitarian grounds despite the regional bloc's longstanding boycott of the junta. This diplomatic engagement comes in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that struck Myanmar in March, providing Min Aung Hlaing with a rare opportunity for international dialogue.

Critics, including the shadow National Unity Government and the Karen National Union, warn that engaging with the junta could lend it legitimacy, undermining ASEAN's previous stance. As tensions remain high in Myanmar, Anwar's meeting carries significant political weight within Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)