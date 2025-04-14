Philippines Pushes for Rule of Law in ASEAN-China Maritime Negotiations

In the latest ASEAN-China Code of Conduct negotiations held in Manila, the Philippines made a strong case for strict adherence to international laws, particularly spotlighting the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award. This award, passed unanimously by an Arbitral Tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), invalidated China's claims within the disputed maritime areas.

The tribunal's decision underscored that China's alleged historic rights within the South China Sea's demarcated lines lacked legal grounding. Furthermore, China's actions were deemed violations of the Philippines' sovereign rights under UNCLOS, with instances of China's vessels posing risks to Philippine maritime and personnel safety.

Hosted by the Philippines, the negotiations on April 09-11, 2025, aimed to expedite the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea. Co-chaired by Malaysia and China, the talks addressed key issues within the COC draft. The Philippines, reiterating adherence to international law, voiced concerns over recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea that jeopardized its sovereignty and highlighted its commitment to peaceful, diplomatic resolutions.

