Pabitra Margherita's Malaysia Visit: A Boost for ASEAN-India Tourism Ties

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will visit Kuala Lumpur to attend the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Fair. His visit is part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, emphasizing the tourism potential of India, especially the northeast region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:19 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita is set to embark on a significant visit to Kuala Lumpur from April 18-19, highlighting India's commitment to strengthening tourism ties with ASEAN nations. He will participate in the prestigious Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Fair.

This delegation is part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, a concerted effort to showcase India's rich tourism diversity, with a focus on the often-overlooked northeast region, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, Margherita is slated to engage in pivotal bilateral talks, connecting with influential business leaders and the Indian diaspora, reinforcing the robust tourism and economic connections established at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

