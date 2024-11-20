PM Modi's Historic Visit Strengthens India-Guyana Ties

In a historic move towards strengthening bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Guyana, underscored the long-standing ties between the two nations. This visit, marking the first by an Indian PM to Guyana in 56 years, highlights a new era of cooperation and shared commitments.

During a press conference with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, PM Modi expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and emphasized his personal connection to the country, recalling his visit 24 years ago as an ordinary citizen. He lauded President Ali's relationship with India, which was notably demonstrated at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

PM Modi and President Ali discussed the importance of resolving global issues through dialogue and diplomacy, agreeing on the need to reform global institutions. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to climate justice as a shared priority, acknowledging the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Guyana's development and signing multiple bilateral agreements to solidify their partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)