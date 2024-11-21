Left Menu

Israel Targets Hezbollah's Financial Network Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's Defense Ministry imposed sanctions on Al-Qard al-Hassan Association's clients, used by Hezbollah for fundraising and money laundering. Airstrikes targeted its branches, and the network's illicit financial activities were linked to regional instability. Hezbollah's ongoing attacks in northern Israel highlight escalating tensions after recent hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:07 IST
Israel Targets Hezbollah's Financial Network Amid Rising Tensions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive move, Israel's Defense Ministry has declared sanctions on numerous clients of the Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, an unofficial banking network linked to Hezbollah, renowned for its role in raising and laundering money for the group.

Israeli airstrikes have struck 20 of the group's 34 branches in key Hezbollah strongholds, as part of efforts to dismantle terror funding mechanisms and target those providing crucial economic support.

The Association, referred to as Hezbollah's "bank," has expanded to 34 locations amidst Lebanon's economic turmoil while adding to the region's instability through competition with Lebanon's formal banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024