Israel Targets Hezbollah's Financial Network Amid Rising Tensions

In a decisive move, Israel's Defense Ministry has declared sanctions on numerous clients of the Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, an unofficial banking network linked to Hezbollah, renowned for its role in raising and laundering money for the group.

Israeli airstrikes have struck 20 of the group's 34 branches in key Hezbollah strongholds, as part of efforts to dismantle terror funding mechanisms and target those providing crucial economic support.

The Association, referred to as Hezbollah's "bank," has expanded to 34 locations amidst Lebanon's economic turmoil while adding to the region's instability through competition with Lebanon's formal banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)