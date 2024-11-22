Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Mottley's Historic Meeting

During the India-CARICOM summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. Modi expressed gratitude for receiving the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados, dedicating it to the people of India. This meeting marks a historic moment for CARICOM, highlighting strong ties between India and Barbados.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:07 IST
PM Modi meets Barbados PM Mia Mottley (Photo/ X @NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during the India-CARICOM summit. The meeting centered on pivotal areas including science and technology, healthcare, education, climate change, and agriculture.

In a post on X, Modi conveyed gratitude to the Barbadian government and its citizens for bestowing upon him the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award, a gesture he regards as a tribute to the Indian populace.

PM Mottley described Modi's visit as a 'historic moment' for CARICOM nations, emphasizing the strengthened diplomatic ties. The Ministry of External Affairs notes Barbados's support for India on various international platforms, underpinning their close bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

