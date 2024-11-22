Strengthening Ties: Modi and Mottley's Historic Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during the India-CARICOM summit. The meeting centered on pivotal areas including science and technology, healthcare, education, climate change, and agriculture.

In a post on X, Modi conveyed gratitude to the Barbadian government and its citizens for bestowing upon him the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award, a gesture he regards as a tribute to the Indian populace.

PM Mottley described Modi's visit as a 'historic moment' for CARICOM nations, emphasizing the strengthened diplomatic ties. The Ministry of External Affairs notes Barbados's support for India on various international platforms, underpinning their close bilateral relationship.

