Unrest in PoJK: Protests Erupt Over Controversial Ordinance

Protests have erupted in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir over a controversial presidential ordinance that obstructs political gatherings. Police actions to disperse protesters led to violence and injuries. Human rights activists and residents accuse the government of creating unrest, as demonstrations spread from Rawalakot to Kotli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:09 IST
Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Member of Jammu and Kashmir Joint Action Awami Committee (Photo/@AMirza86155555). Image Credit: ANI
  PoJK

Joint Awami Action Committee core member Shaukat Nawaz Mir has denounced the police's heavy-handed measures against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The unrest was sparked by a presidential ordinance restricting political assemblies. Nawaz Mir reported injuries among committee members due to police tear gas and lathi charge.

The committee plans to file an FIR against regional authorities for their violent actions. The government was criticized for its role in the conflict, with Nawaz Mir vowing to continue protests until the ordinance is repealed.

Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza condemned the police's actions, noting widespread protests from Rawalakot to Kotli. Residents claim the police are creating a terror-like situation, and local businesses threaten to remain shut until the ordinance is revoked. The controversial law requires administrative permission for public protests, with severe penalties for violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

