Unrest in PoJK: Protests Erupt Over Controversial Ordinance

Joint Awami Action Committee core member Shaukat Nawaz Mir has denounced the police's heavy-handed measures against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The unrest was sparked by a presidential ordinance restricting political assemblies. Nawaz Mir reported injuries among committee members due to police tear gas and lathi charge.

The committee plans to file an FIR against regional authorities for their violent actions. The government was criticized for its role in the conflict, with Nawaz Mir vowing to continue protests until the ordinance is repealed.

Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza condemned the police's actions, noting widespread protests from Rawalakot to Kotli. Residents claim the police are creating a terror-like situation, and local businesses threaten to remain shut until the ordinance is revoked. The controversial law requires administrative permission for public protests, with severe penalties for violations.

