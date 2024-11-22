AIIMS, IIT Delhi, and UCL Forge Pioneering Medical Tech Partnership

AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi, and University College London (UCL) have signed a groundbreaking trilateral agreement designed to revolutionize medical technology. This collaboration will spearhead joint research, collaborative degrees, and staff exchanges aimed at advancing affordable healthcare innovations to address significant global health challenges.

UCL announced the initiative as an unprecedented collaboration drawing on each institution's unique expertise. The focus will be on cutting-edge solutions across several key areas, including diagnostics, imaging, assistive technologies, artificial intelligence, surgical interventions, and quantum sensing, representing a significant step forward in global healthcare technology.

Dr. Michael Spence, President and Provost of UCL, hailed the agreement as a landmark opportunity, emphasizing the collaborative effort between the UK and India. The institutions will engage in joint research programs, workshops, and conferences, setting new benchmarks in medical technology and enhancing patient care through impactful, cost-effective innovations.

