India-Germany Strategic Partnership: Celebrating 25 Years of Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the substantial progress of the India-Germany strategic partnership, celebrating its 25-year milestone this year. Speaking at the News9 Global Summit, he emphasized Europe as an essential strategic region for India concerning trade and geopolitics, highlighting Germany as a pivotal partner.

The summit's theme, 'India-Germany: A Roadmap for Sustainable Growth,' reflects the robust partnership between the two nations, Modi noted. He reiterated Germany's vital role in India's strategic framework, emphasizing bilateral relations that have seen historical strides this year.

Highlighting recent advancements, Modi referenced German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India and the release of Germany's 'Focus on India' document. He praised India's rapid economic growth, attracting global partnerships like Germany, demonstrated by over 1800 German companies operating in India with significant investments and trade volume.

