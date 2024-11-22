Left Menu

India-Germany Strategic Partnership: Celebrating 25 Years of Collaboration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of India's relationship with Germany, marking 25 years of strategic partnership. He highlighted Germany's role in India's economic growth and Europe's importance in geopolitical and trade relations at the News9 Global Summit, noting significant bilateral trade and investment achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:20 IST
India-Germany Strategic Partnership: Celebrating 25 Years of Collaboration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the substantial progress of the India-Germany strategic partnership, celebrating its 25-year milestone this year. Speaking at the News9 Global Summit, he emphasized Europe as an essential strategic region for India concerning trade and geopolitics, highlighting Germany as a pivotal partner.

The summit's theme, 'India-Germany: A Roadmap for Sustainable Growth,' reflects the robust partnership between the two nations, Modi noted. He reiterated Germany's vital role in India's strategic framework, emphasizing bilateral relations that have seen historical strides this year.

Highlighting recent advancements, Modi referenced German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India and the release of Germany's 'Focus on India' document. He praised India's rapid economic growth, attracting global partnerships like Germany, demonstrated by over 1800 German companies operating in India with significant investments and trade volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024