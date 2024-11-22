Left Menu

Zaluzhny Warns of Global Conflict Amidst Russia-Ukraine Escalation

Ukraine's former military leader, Valery Zaluzhny, declares the onset of World War 3 due to North Korean and Iranian involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He stresses the potential halt within Ukraine if allies act decisively. Tensions between Zaluzhny and Zelenskyy highlighted leadership shifts in Ukraine's forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:41 IST
Zaluzhny Warns of Global Conflict Amidst Russia-Ukraine Escalation
Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a stark warning, Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny has stated that World War 3 has already begun, alleging that Ukraine is not just battling Russia but also facing aggression from North Korean troops and Iranian 'Shahedis' openly targeting civilians. Speaking at the UP100 award ceremony hosted by Ukrainska Pravda, Zaluzhny emphasized that the direct involvement of Russia's allies signifies the escalation to a global conflict.

Zaluzhny, now serving as Ukraine's envoy to the United Kingdom, highlighted his belief that by 2024, the world would recognize the commencement of a Third World War. He pointed to North Korean soldiers and Iranian forces participating in operations against Ukraine, as well as the influx of weaponry from North Korea and China.

According to Politico, Zaluzhny also indicated that Ukraine's allies have the potential to end the war if they heed the circumstances. He urged global partners to act, cautioning that Ukraine's survival may hinge on technology, but its victory in this solo battle remains uncertain. His remarks echo his previous statements, which drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading to Zaluzhny's dismissal amidst their discord over military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024