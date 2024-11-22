In a stark warning, Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny has stated that World War 3 has already begun, alleging that Ukraine is not just battling Russia but also facing aggression from North Korean troops and Iranian 'Shahedis' openly targeting civilians. Speaking at the UP100 award ceremony hosted by Ukrainska Pravda, Zaluzhny emphasized that the direct involvement of Russia's allies signifies the escalation to a global conflict.

Zaluzhny, now serving as Ukraine's envoy to the United Kingdom, highlighted his belief that by 2024, the world would recognize the commencement of a Third World War. He pointed to North Korean soldiers and Iranian forces participating in operations against Ukraine, as well as the influx of weaponry from North Korea and China.

According to Politico, Zaluzhny also indicated that Ukraine's allies have the potential to end the war if they heed the circumstances. He urged global partners to act, cautioning that Ukraine's survival may hinge on technology, but its victory in this solo battle remains uncertain. His remarks echo his previous statements, which drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading to Zaluzhny's dismissal amidst their discord over military strategies.

