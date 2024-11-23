US Intensifies Crackdown on Forced Labor with New Additions to Sanctions List

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the addition of 29 Chinese companies to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, bringing the total number of entities to 107. This move aims to combat forced labor in global supply chains, focusing on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China.

The UFLPA, effective since 2022, seeks to prevent the importation of goods made with forced labor, especially from regions associated with human rights abuses, like Xinjiang. DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas reiterated the US's dedication to enforcing the act rigorously, holding accountable those exploiting vulnerable populations and protecting US markets.

The newly listed entities, mainly from agriculture, manufacturing, and electronics, face scrutiny over ties to Uyghur labor exploitation. Among accused companies are Tianjin Tianwei Food Co and Xinjiang Zhonghe Co, involved in questionable procedures. DHS's actions reflect ongoing investigations revealing forced labor practices and uphold the US's commitment to ethical trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)