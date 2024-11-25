Populist Upset: Georgescu Takes Lead in Romania's Presidential Race

A hard-right populist, Calin Georgescu, known for his anti-European Union and anti-NATO views, has unexpectedly surged into the lead in Romania's presidential race. With 98% of ballots counted, the 62-year-old garnered nearly 23% of the vote, surpassing centre-left Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who holds around 20%. Elena Lasconi, representing the centre-right, trails in third with nearly 19%, while far-right leader George Simion stands at 14%.

Partial results suggest Georgescu, who only had 5% support in pre-election opinion polls, will face off against Ciolacu in a run-off vote on December 8. Initially, exit polls pointed to a Ciolacu lead, with Lasconi in second, indicating an election central to economic concerns and rising living costs.

Running independently, Georgescu significantly leveraged social media platforms like TikTok to connect with voters, in stark contrast to mainstream media, which largely overlooked him. A former member of the right-wing Alliance for Uniting Romanians party, Georgescu has called for halting aid to Ukraine and condemned Romania's involvement in NATO's missile defense initiatives.

Georgescu's controversial remarks, including support for WWII-era leader Ion Antonescu, who allied with Adolf Hitler, have prompted further scrutiny. Following the election results, Georgescu described them as a 'cry for peace' from the public, emphasizing the magnitude of their collective voice. Meanwhile, Romania's government continues to stand by Ukraine, supporting it with military resources amid its ongoing conflict with Russia and accommodating NATO's defensive installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)