Families Demand Justice: Protests Rise Over Forced Disappearances in Balochistan

On Sunday, families of two individuals allegedly abducted by Pakistan's security forces took to protest, demanding the immediate release of their loved ones. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) identified the missing as Dil Jan Baloch and Naseeb Ullah Badini, highlighting ongoing struggles for their safe return.

Naseeb Ullah Badini vanished from Balochistan's Nushki district on November 24, 2014. On the 10th anniversary of his disappearance, his family staged a sit-in at the Quetta Press Club, amplifying calls for justice. Despite relentless campaigning against what they term as a 'Baloch genocide,' the government's response remains minimal, according to BYC sources.

Dil Jan Baloch's family has been protesting in Awaran since June 22, 2024, alleging continuous harassment by military forces. Efforts to stifle their campaign, including unfulfilled promises of his release in exchange for ending protests, have been met with frustration. Recent violence saw Abdul Gaffar Baloch, a fisherman, fatally targeted by Coast Guard forces, further inflaming tensions and calls for accountability.

