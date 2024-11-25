Left Menu

Tragic Cargo Plane Crash Near Vilnius: One Dead, Three Hospitalized

A DHL cargo plane crashed near Vilnius, Lithuania, killing one and injuring three. The accident occurred a few kilometers from the airport and involved a residential building, though its residents were unharmed. Airport operations resumed shortly, and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:07 IST
Tragic Cargo Plane Crash Near Vilnius: One Dead, Three Hospitalized
Representative image (Source Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a tragic incident early Monday, a DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, crashed near Vilnius, Lithuania, resulting in the death of one of the four people on board.

According to reports from ABC News and local officials, the plane, which was on its way to Vilnius Airport, crashed into a residential building in Liepkalnis, just kilometers away from the runway. While emergency services, including a fire truck and command team, swiftly responded to the scene, airport operations experienced minimal disruption.

The crash, which occurred at 5:28 am local time, saw one flight rerouted to Riga, Latvia. The plane burst into flames upon impact, as reported by CNN. Of the four individuals aboard—a mix of pilots and passengers from Lithuania, Germany, and Spain—three survived and were hospitalized. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, as more details emerge about the plane's forced landing roughly one kilometer from VNO Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024