Tragic Cargo Plane Crash Near Vilnius: One Dead, Three Hospitalized

In a tragic incident early Monday, a DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, crashed near Vilnius, Lithuania, resulting in the death of one of the four people on board.

According to reports from ABC News and local officials, the plane, which was on its way to Vilnius Airport, crashed into a residential building in Liepkalnis, just kilometers away from the runway. While emergency services, including a fire truck and command team, swiftly responded to the scene, airport operations experienced minimal disruption.

The crash, which occurred at 5:28 am local time, saw one flight rerouted to Riga, Latvia. The plane burst into flames upon impact, as reported by CNN. Of the four individuals aboard—a mix of pilots and passengers from Lithuania, Germany, and Spain—three survived and were hospitalized. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, as more details emerge about the plane's forced landing roughly one kilometer from VNO Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)