Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations: Flights Cancelled and Delayed

Foggy conditions at the Delhi airport resulted in the cancellation of more than 105 flights and the delay of over 450 others on Sunday, causing widespread disruption.

According to officials, at least 55 arrivals and 52 departures were cancelled, impacting the airport's routine operations.

Data from Flightradar24.com revealed that the average delay for outbound flights was approximately 36 minutes. Despite the disruptions, airport operator DIAL assured that operations were running smoothly at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the largest in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)