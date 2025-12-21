Left Menu

Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations: Flights Cancelled and Delayed

Fog at Delhi airport led to more than 105 flight cancellations and over 450 delays on Sunday. Arrivals and departures faced disruptions, with an average delay of 36 minutes. Despite the challenges, Delhi airport operator DIAL reported smooth operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Foggy conditions at the Delhi airport resulted in the cancellation of more than 105 flights and the delay of over 450 others on Sunday, causing widespread disruption.

According to officials, at least 55 arrivals and 52 departures were cancelled, impacting the airport's routine operations.

Data from Flightradar24.com revealed that the average delay for outbound flights was approximately 36 minutes. Despite the disruptions, airport operator DIAL assured that operations were running smoothly at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the largest in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

