Bhutan PM Lauds India's Role in Global Cooperative Movement

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay applauded India's cooperative movement during the ICA Global Cooperative Conference. He emphasized its role in uplifting marginalized communities and stimulating sustainable growth. Tobgay also highlighted the increasing importance of cooperatives in tackling global challenges like poverty, inequality, and climate change, praising their transformative power through collective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:19 IST
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, has expressed profound gratitude towards India for inviting him to the ICA Global Cooperative Conference. During his address, Tobgay praised India's cooperative movement for its remarkable success in empowering millions, particularly the marginalized, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

In his heartfelt address at the conference, Tobgay shared his joy of visiting India and lauded Indian Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their leadership. He emphasized his eagerness to learn from India's exemplary cooperative movement, particularly during the launch of the UN International Year of Cooperatives.

Highlighting the profound impact of cooperatives, Tobgay remarked that they are vital in addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, and climate change. He declared them beacons of hope that provide meaningful change through collaboration and innovation, and commended India's role as a prime example of the transformative power of collective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

