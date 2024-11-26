Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Promotes Investment Opportunities in the UK

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on a UK visit, urged the Indian diaspora to invest in India, highlighting opportunities in tourism, technology, pharmaceuticals, and engineering. He announced the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' for February 2025 in Bhopal. The energy sector, especially solar, was also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Promotes Investment Opportunities in the UK
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav addressing the diaspora in the UK (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with the Indian diaspora and overseas supporters of Madhya Pradesh and the BJP in the UK, promoting various investment sectors in India. During his address, CM Yadav touched on recent state elections and the role of digital infrastructure in enhancing service delivery.

Highlighting the Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) system, he extolled its impact on delivering funds directly to beneficiaries. He encouraged investment in Madhya Pradesh's tourism sector, offering support in areas like electricity, water supply, land access, and tax incentives.

The Chief Minister advocated for expanding investment beyond Indore to develop other regions equally, noting the potential in medical tourism. He announced the upcoming 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' set for February 2025 in Bhopal, inviting exploration of investment prospects.

Yadav pointed to the promising energy sector, highlighting India's largest floating solar park on the Narmada River in Omkareshwar, housing a 90 MW project. His visit, part of a seven-day mission with senior state officials, signals Madhya Pradesh's drive for industrial growth and significant partnerships. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024