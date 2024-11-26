Madhya Pradesh CM Promotes Investment Opportunities in the UK

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with the Indian diaspora and overseas supporters of Madhya Pradesh and the BJP in the UK, promoting various investment sectors in India. During his address, CM Yadav touched on recent state elections and the role of digital infrastructure in enhancing service delivery.

Highlighting the Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) system, he extolled its impact on delivering funds directly to beneficiaries. He encouraged investment in Madhya Pradesh's tourism sector, offering support in areas like electricity, water supply, land access, and tax incentives.

The Chief Minister advocated for expanding investment beyond Indore to develop other regions equally, noting the potential in medical tourism. He announced the upcoming 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' set for February 2025 in Bhopal, inviting exploration of investment prospects.

Yadav pointed to the promising energy sector, highlighting India's largest floating solar park on the Narmada River in Omkareshwar, housing a 90 MW project. His visit, part of a seven-day mission with senior state officials, signals Madhya Pradesh's drive for industrial growth and significant partnerships. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)