Charges Dropped Against Trump; Prepares for 47th Presidency

A US federal judge has dismissed charges against Donald Trump that alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents. This follows a request by special counsel Jack Smith, citing Justice Department policy. Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 47th president after recent election victory.

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a US federal judge has dismissed the charges against former President Donald Trump, who was accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The move comes after a request by special counsel Jack Smith, stating such prosecution cannot continue during Trump's presidential term, according to Politico.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is set to assume office as the 47th president following his victory in the November 5 presidential election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Special Prosecutor Jack Smith emphasized that while he stands by the allegations, Justice Department guidelines prevent pursuing the case further, the Washington Post reported.

Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, hailed the decision as a triumph for the rule of law and called for an end to the 'political weaponization' of the justice system. Meanwhile, Trump expressed his relief on social media, criticizing the cases as baseless and declaring victory over what he termed a political hijacking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

