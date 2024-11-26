Left Menu

Mengal Condemns Discriminatory Policies Against Baloch in Sindh

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:49 IST
Akhtar Mengal (Photo: X/ @sakhtarmengal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal), has delivered a sharp critique of the Sindh government's policies, accusing it of discriminatory actions against Baloch residents in Karachi's Lyari, Malir, and other regions. He articulated longstanding grievances of Baloch people, who increasingly feel marginalized in Pakistan.

In comments reported by 'The Balochistan Post', Mengal condemned a Sindh government policy mandating hosts to register guests' details at police stations, describing it as targeted harassment of Baloch visitors that leads to unnecessary distress. He emphasized that such actions contradict the constitutional rights guaranteeing freedom of movement for all Pakistani citizens.

Mengal was quoted expressing his disappointment with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), accusing it of denying Baloch citizens their fundamental rights despite historical support from the community. He criticized former President Asif Ali Zardari, accusing him of contributing to the Baloch's ongoing mistreatment, and claimed that the Baloch in Karachi feel like a subjugated nation.

The report also highlighted Mengal's rebuke of the PPP's governance, alleging it sustains systemic oppression of Baloch in Sindh. The guest registration policy and difficulties faced by Baloch at hotels have drawn criticism from human rights activists. Mengal called for these measures to be repealed and demanded equal rights for the Baloch community.

This incident underscores the growing alienation of the Baloch community, who perceive such policies as part of a broader exclusionary strategy by the Pakistani state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

